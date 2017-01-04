 The messenger logo
Wednesday, January 4, 2017, #001 (3793)

US senators visit Georgia before Trump takes oath

The US Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobuchar arrived in Georgia on January 1 and met Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to discuss the US' policy towards Russia with its Eastern European partners. (more)

President may resign before the end of his term

The former Speaker of Georgia’s Parliament and the ex-leader of the Republican Party, Davit Usupashvili, believes that Georgia’s President, Giorgi Margvelashvili, may resign before the end of his term, which expires in October 2018. (more)

PM invites Ukraine’s President to Georgia

(more)

Five candidates for Public Broadcaster director vacancy

(more)

President hosts children in his palace

(more)

The News in Brief

"Georgian opposition party plants marijuana on New Year’s Eve" (more)

Opinion & Analysis

Rockets, Georgia and New Year

New Year is one of the most beloved holidays in Georgia, as in many other countries. (more)
Economics

New Tax Code for Georgia: What rules comes into play?

(more)

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to go into service mid-2017

(more)
Culture & Lifestyle

Georgian Words of the Day

