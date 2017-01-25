 The messenger logo
Opposition accusing Gov’t for cooperating with Russia

The Parliamentary opposition United National Movement (UNM) and the European Georgia party, composed of ex-UNM members,... (more)

Ex-Interior Minister refuses UNM post

Georgia’s former interior Minister under the United National Movement leadership, Vano Merabishvili, has announced he no longer wishes to be the Secretary General of the UNM opposition, the party which ran Georgia between 2003-2012 and which has recently been divided into two factions. (more)

Female circumcision becomes punishable

Georgia main ally of US in the region

Opening ceremony of PCR Molecular Genetic laboratory

The News in Brief

"30 citizens of Georgia not allowed to enter Israel" (more)

Opinion & Analysis

US to remain strong ties with Georgia

Ambassador Ian Kelly is confident that the US – Georgia relationship will remain strong under the Donald Trump administration. (more)
Economics

Georgia promoted at tourism exhibition in Lithuania

145,000 people’s minimum wages to increase in Azerbaijan

Culture & Lifestyle

Georgian Words of the Day

