Georgia achieved progress in recent years
Council of Europe (COE) Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland congratulated Georgia on the progress that it has achieved in recent years at a press-conference held in Tbilisi after he met Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Mikheil Janelidze. (more)
Family denies Abkhazia war veteran killed
The family of Georgian Giorgi Lukava, arrested in Georgia’s western de facto Abkhazia region five years ago and who fought for Georgia in the course of the Abkhaz wars in the 1990s, is believed dead, as all contact with him were lost. (more)