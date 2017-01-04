US senators visit Georgia before Trump takes oath
The US Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobuchar arrived in Georgia on January 1 and met Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to discuss the US' policy towards Russia with its Eastern European partners. (more)
President may resign before the end of his term
The former Speaker of Georgia’s Parliament and the ex-leader of the Republican Party, Davit Usupashvili, believes that Georgia’s President, Giorgi Margvelashvili, may resign before the end of his term, which expires in October 2018. (more)