 The messenger logo
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, #020 (3812)

Georgia achieved progress in recent years

Council of Europe (COE) Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland congratulated Georgia on the progress that it has achieved in recent years at a press-conference held in Tbilisi after he met Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Mikheil Janelidze. (more)

Family denies Abkhazia war veteran killed

The family of Georgian Giorgi Lukava, arrested in Georgia’s western de facto Abkhazia region five years ago and who fought for Georgia in the course of the Abkhaz wars in the 1990s, is believed dead, as all contact with him were lost. (more)

Fire affected vendors in Tbilisi

(more)

Interpol to stop search for Georgian officer

(more)

The News in Brief

"Police Arrest Three for Beating and Threatening Journalist" (more)

Opinion & Analysis

Georgia to establish timely ties with Trump administration

“I would advise Georgia to establish ties with the new White House administration as shortly as possible,” former UK Ambassador to Georgia and current Atlantic Council researcher Alexandra Hall Hall has told the Voice of America Georgian office. (more)
Economics

Q4 2016: Real gross domestic product growth reaches 1.2%

(more)

EBRD reveals 2017 priorities in Azerbaijan

(more)
Culture & Lifestyle

Georgian Words of the Day

Google

Q&A
View Responses
Feedback
The Messenger welcomes your comments, questions and letters to the editor. Please write to us at messenger@messenger.com.ge
Exchange Rates
US Dollar - 2.6987
Euro - 2.8917
Pound Sterling - 3.4004
100 Russian Ruble - 4.4939
Swiss Franc - 2.6990
CGS Group LLC
Archive