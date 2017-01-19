 The messenger logo
Georgians expressed confidence in electoral process

After releasing the results of their economic and social survey, the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and CRRC Georgia revealed the results of the political part of their survey,... (more)

Ex-Mayor does not intend to retake his old post.

Ex-Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava, who was recently released from prison and openly opposed the wishes of the country’s ex-President, his former ally Mikheil Saakashvili, claims he does not intend to participate in the local elections for Tbilisi Mayor’s post. (more)

Georgian Gov’t to continue reforms to prevent corruption

(more)

Some clinics o misspending state funds

(more)

Orbeliani Georgia – Transforming your ideas into reality

(more)

The News in Brief

"Former, Incumbent UNM Members Form Two Factions in Tbilisi Sakrebulo" (more)

Opinion & Analysis

Police propose complicated driving exam

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes changes in the exams to earn a driving license. (more)
Economics

Georgia’s external trade up 21% in 2016

(more)

Azerbaijan transports 6 bcm of Shahdeniz gas to Georgia, 44 bcm to Turkey

(more)
Culture & Lifestyle

Georgian Words of the Day

Google

