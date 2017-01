Ex-Mayor of Tbilisi released from prison The former Mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava, left prison on January 6 after Tbilisi Court of Appeals re-qualified his charge and shortened his prison term. (more)

Rustavi 2 TV Director General physically abused The Director General of Rustavi 2 TV, Nika Gvaramia, was physically abused in a restaurant of central Tbilisi, as he was having dinner with friends after his father’s funeral. (more)